In preparation for the Dalton Flower Show in May, free flower arranging workshops are offered to children and adults on Tuesday, April 11, at the Whitfield County Senior Center, 302 Cappes St.
Instructors Jeane Jones and Joann Lewis lead the workshop for adults at 2:30 p.m. followed by the youth workshop at 3. For more information, contact Brelinda Bolles at (706) 226-2154 or (706) 264-7461 or the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
The Dalton Flower Show is open to the public on Friday, May 5, from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. Horticulture entries are taken on Thursday, May 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. and floral design/arrangements are taken on Friday, May 5, from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
