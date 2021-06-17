The Dalton Flower Show Committee thanks everyone who made the annual spring show a success, from those who entered to those who worked.
For casual centerpieces, Jane DuBose and Glenda Rizer shared first place, while Jennifer Debord and Delores Hefner shared second.
For formal centerpieces, Sharon Harrison was first (special award), as were Laura Algood (special award), Delores Hefner and Donna Harrison.
Brelinda Bolles was first in the open "designers choice" category with Allana Ensley, while Charlotte Schuyt was second.
For the "Southern Charm" Buffet, Naomi Swanson was first and Allana Ensley was second.
In the youth division, Alley Pendley received a special award, while Kathryn Tinsley, Kathryn Turley, Emma Turley and Jonathon Turley were awarded first place.
For horticulture iris, Kathryn Sellers, Russell Coley, Charlotte Schuyt, Mary Huddleston, Stephanie Ingram and Karron Smith all won first.
Linda Johnson, Jon Whitehead, Sherry O'Neal and Jane DuBose were first for roses, while Shirley Mosier was first for perennials and Jennifer Debord was second in hydrangeas.
Glenda Rizer was first (special award) for trees (lemon tree), Kathryn Sellers was first for vines (ground cover), Russell Cooler was first for shrubs, Edward Rodriguez was first for succulents, David Rogers was first for dish garden, Shirley O'Neal was first for fern and Linda Johnson was first for bulbs.
For flowering shrubs, Frank Patterson (Arboreal Award) was first, with Sharron Whitehead and Jon Whitehead, while Pauline Carter was second.
For potted plants, Karen Smith (Horticulture Excellence Award) and Glenda Rizer (Award of Merit) were first, along with Livia Williams, Melisa Hedden Soto, Karen Chenard and Maxine Hedden.
Maxine Hedden and Sabrina Parson were first for lilies, while Thomas Pinson, Shirley Mosier, Kathryn Sellers, Mary Huddleston, Frank Patterson and Sharron Harrison were first for herbs, and Shirley O'Neal, Kathryn Sellers and Russel Cooley were first for hostas.
For orientals, Brenda Griffin, Shirley Mosier and Naomi Swanson were first and Sharon Whitehead was second.
Melva Purvis was first (Petite Award) and Alana Ensley was second for miniatures (five inch).
For miniatures (eight inch), Shirley Mosier was first, Melisa Hedden Soto and Kathryn Sellers were second, and Linda Johnson was third.
The Earth Day education exhibit (Amy Hartline through the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority's Recycling Center along with Whitfield 4-H students) was first, and Plants for Pollinators (Roger Gates) was second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.