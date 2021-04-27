Molly Young, her young son and her mother all attended the Dalton Flower Show for the first time this year, and they were delighted by what they discovered.
"It's great, and I love that Dalton is doing this," Young said. "We'll come back next year."
Her mother, Elizabeth King, knew some of the entrants, which added to her enjoyment of the show, and "I can't believe it's free," King said. "I was shocked there's no charge."
Admission was free to the two-day show, although donations were accepted, said Julie Dyer, one of the show's organizers. Prizes, donated by various local sponsors, were also available through the purchase of raffle tickets.
Young is "always looking for things to do with" Shaw, her 15-month-old son, and "seeing all these flowers is fun for him," she said Friday on the first day of the exhibition at the Mack Gaston Community Center. "He loved" the live music Friday afternoon by cornet player Timothy Daniel, too, "a nice touch."
Young particularly appreciated all the flowers in "clear vases so you can really see them, and it's (a) very clean" aesthetic, she said. "I like to plan events, so I got a lot of ideas, and I loved looking at all the centerpieces."
"I was really impressed by all the flowers" she added. "I took a lot of pictures to send to friends ..."
The show, which was not held last year due to COVID-19, had two divisions, design and horticulture. The former includes various centerpieces, buffet arrangements, the novice category for those who have never won a blue ribbon and the youth category for those ages 6-18, among others, while the latter encompasses blooming and non-blooming potted plants, dish gardens, annuals and perennials, cut flowers, herbs, vines and shrubs, trees and “any worthy specimen.” Those categories are divided into classes, with ribbons awarded by judges.
Jon Whitehead entered the Dalton Flower Show this year for the first time and emerged with a bounty of prizes, several for his roses. He has 173 varieties in his home garden, as well as a smattering of other flowers like dahlias, peonies and gladioli.
Roses need "adequate water and good fertilizer," he said. "A lot of it is just consistency."
"In the spring, you have to prune them really well," followed by a second pruning in September, he said. Whitehead "starts with dry fertilizer at the end of February or first of March," then "liquid feeding every two weeks, so they've already had at least two liquid feedings" by the time of the flower show.
"You also need to spray for spider mites and other insects, so you need a good fungicide, and it pays to join a club or association, because they know," said Whitehead, a member of the Tri-State Rose Society of Chattanooga. He also consults rose.org, which is operated by the American Rose Society.
While 173 varieties of roses may seem impressive to anyone outside the rose cognoscenti, "my goal is 200," he said with a chuckle. "The guys at" the Tri-State Rose Society of Chattanooga said, "You're not serious until you get to at least 200."
Whitehead inherited some of his rose passion, as his father was a rose gardener, and "I've kept five of (his) going" after his death, so "those are going on 50 years," he said. "I do the growing, and my wife does the harvesting."
The best part of having so many roses is "giving them to the ladies," he said with a hearty laugh. "They always give me a hug."
"(Seriously, though,) we sent roses to all kinds of people last year, and that was a remarkable experience," he said. "We'll do that again this year."
Roses are not only gorgeous, but "they smell so good," he said. "That's one of the things (people) always comment on, the smell."
Of his 173 varieties, two stand above the rest for Whitehead, the "double delight" and the grand amore, he said. The latter's color is "so bright that it's almost fluorescent."
Konner and Lily Johnson recently moved to Dalton from Calhoun, so this was their first visit to the flower show.
"We want to check out what's going on in the community, and I really liked the (entrants) from the young kids," Lily said. "That was cute."
This year, “We (had) a novice division for first-timers and a youth division, because we want to encourage whole families to do this together,” Dyer said earlier this month.
Konner "really liked the vibrant colors" he viewed Friday, he said. "Those stood out."
The couple is involved in horticulture, too, with cacti and succulents, he said. Although, "we have quite a way to go" to reach the level of the gardeners at the flower show.
Lily agreed, noting with a laugh that "flowers are a lot harder to keep alive than cactuses."
This year's flower show boasted "a beautiful variety of things, and we have so many creative people in this area," said Brelinda Bolles, one of the flower show's coordinators. "We were a little short on horticulture this year due to the (recent unseasonably cold) weather, but other than that, we've just done great."
