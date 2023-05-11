The Fluke Education Partnership Program has donated 18 multimeters to Automation Engineering Technology students at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC).
Established in 1948, Fluke Corp. manufactures industrial testing, measurement and diagnostic equipment, including electronic testing equipment. The Fluke Education Partnership Program offers educators support through tool donations, discounts, special offers and a free training course and content for classroom use, according to Fluke.
“Fluke wants to see the next generation of industry professionals develop the skills needed to succeed,” said Toffee Coleman, who heads up Fluke’s Education Partnership Program. “Supporting schools like GNTC prepares students with real-life training and tools they will use every day on the job.”
The multimeters provide the resolution and accuracy to troubleshoot motor drives, plant automation, power distribution and electromechanical equipment efficiently, Coleman said, adding she believes this is the first donation that Fluke’s corporate giving program has made to GNTC.
Darrell Huggins, Automation Engineering Technology program director and instructor, said the students that received the devices are currently in his Circuit Analysis II class on GNTC’s Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton. The multimeter is the most expensive tool they will need to buy before going into the field, according to Huggins.
“In Automation Engineering Technology we connect a lot of electrical equipment to various electrical devices,” Huggins said. “The meter not only helps students check electrical devices and troubleshoot circuits but also keeps them safe by allowing them to test for the presence of electricity before working on the circuit.”
Huggins expressed his gratitude to the Fluke Education Partnership Program for the generous donation, adding, “This tool can save lives, and you want a good, dependable multimeter like Fluke, which is trusted throughout all electrical industries.”
