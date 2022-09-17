Every fifth-grader in Dalton city, Whitfield County and Murray County schools will receive a bookmark during the week of Sept. 17-23 to celebrate Constitution Week.
The Dalton-Chatsworth Robert Loughridge chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is providing the bookmarks so that the students have more awareness of the Constitution, and the 233rd anniversary of the signing on Sept. 17, 1787. The schools were provided a notebook of information and activity sheets for use in classrooms.
The Constitution of the United States established America’s national government and fundamental laws and guaranteed certain basic rights for its citizens. For over two centuries the Constitution has remained in force because its framers successfully separated and balanced governmental powers to safeguard the interests of majority rule and minority rights, of liberty and equality, and of the federal and state governments.
The Constitution was signed by delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia and to date, has been amended 27 times, most recently in 1992. The first 10 Amendments constitute the Bill of Rights.
It took the founding fathers 100 days to actually write the Constitution which was “penned” by Jacob Shallus, a Pennsylvania General Assembly clerk for $30 ($738 today). Of the 42 delegates who attended the meeting, 39 delegates actually signed the 4,440-word Constitution, the oldest and shortest written constitution of any major government in the world.
Constitution Week was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1955 after a petition to Congress for its observance. The resolution was finally adopted by Congress and signed into law on Aug. 2, 1929 in Washington, D.C. Constitution Hall in Washington is DAR’s headquarters building and is also a performing arts center.
Dalton Mayor Pennington and Chatsworth Mayor K.W. Gong signed proclamations declaring Constitution Week Sept. 17-23.
