Food Bank Ambassadors

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank's Northwest Georgia Ambassador Committee serves as local community voices on behalf of the food bank to lead the educational awareness campaign during Hunger Action Month. "We are most appreciative for their leadership, commitment and willingness to partner with us in the fight against hunger in Whitfield County," according to food bank officials. Front row, from left, are Dana Phillips, Kiran Patterson, Kim Brown and Heidi Bethel. Back row, Melanie Hammontree (director of development for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank) Laurie Wright, Carol Yim and JoBeth Thompson.