Food bank donation

Obituaries
Mr. Justin Randall Carroll, age 42, of Dalton, GA passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Ms. Rebecca Ann Hunter, age 69, of Dalton, GA passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
John Martin Troxell, age 51, of Dalton, passed away, April 15, 2022. He was born on June 11, 1970. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA.
