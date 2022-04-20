Food bank donation

First Bank of Dalton recently donated $3,000 to the Northwest Georgia Food Bank expansion project. From left are Mitch Sanford, First Bank of Dalton president, and Melanie Hammontree, director of development for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. The food bank’s Dalton warehouse on South Hamilton Street, which is being expanded, is its hub for Northwest Georgia and distributes food to agencies in all nine counties including Whitfield and Murray counties. If you would like to support this project, please contact Hammontree at mhammontree@chattfoodbank.org.