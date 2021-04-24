Food distribution

Contributed photo

Carpet City Rotary Club wrote a grant for 1,000 boxes of United States Department of Agriculture food to be divided up among needy families in Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools. Pictured are Raider Ambassadors from Southeast Whitfield High School and Civil Air Patrol Georgia-108th Squadron members who helped sort and distribute the food.

 

