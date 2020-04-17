The Concerned Clergy of Whitfield County and Hopewell Baptist Church are holding a food giveaway on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the church at 3527 Airport Road. The giveaway is open to anyone.
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 17, 2020 @ 4:18 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.