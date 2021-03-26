Food giveaways on Saturday

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank hosts five free food distributions on Saturday in Tennessee and Georgia, including locations in Calhoun and Chatsworth.
Distributions are on a first-come, first-serve basis with pre-packaged food items and fresh produce. Anyone facing food insecurity can receive food at the mobile pantry distributions. The food distributions will serve individuals and families who need food assistance in Hamilton, Marion and McMinn counties in Tennessee and in Gordon and Murray counties in Georgia.
• In Calhoun, the food distribution is at Grace Church (401 Peters St.) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• In Chatsworth, food distribution is at Murray County High School (1001 Green Road) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"The pandemic presented complex economic challenges to our community," said Melissa Blevins, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. "We are responding by bringing food into the communities of our families who need us and aggressively scaling our work to continue to solve hunger today, tomorrow and in the future. Our work is far from over; the need for food assistance is an undeniable reality and we are deeply grateful for the support that enables us respond to our neighbors who struggle to access the nourishment of a meal."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.