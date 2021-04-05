For some five decades, Professional Eye Associates has been providing eye care, from exams to complex surgeries, to the residents of Dalton and northwest Georgia.
Starting with a clinic in Dalton in 1970, Professional Eye Associates has expanded to Chatsworth, Calhoun and Fort Oglethorpe.
“Professional Eye Associates is the only total eye care center in northwest Georgia,” said Dr. Timothy E. O’Boyle. “In other words, some eye doctors will send you out of town because they are not trained or licensed to treat your problem, but you won’t have that issue with us. We can take care of most any eye care needs including eye surgery right here in Dalton.”
“We have three eye surgeons and four eye doctors, and we have around 80 employees to help serve our patients at all four of our offices in Dalton, Chatsworth, Calhoun and Fort Oglethorpe,” said Dr. Joshua Hendrix.
The eye surgeons are ophthalmologists and the eye doctors are optometrists.
“Ophthalmologists are medical eye doctors who treat complex eye diseases, including performing eye surgery and laser treatments,” said Dr. Brian Kim. “The optometrists at our practice are unique in that they focus on primary medical eye care as well as routine eye care, such as glasses and contact lenses. Professional Eye Associates has the only ophthalmologists in northwest Georgia, so if you have complex eye problems you should consider choosing a local ophthalmologist. It is very important for every patient to know the difference and seek the best eye doctor qualified for your needs.”
The doctors at Professional Eye Associates perform some of the most complex surgeries and procedures available, meaning that Dalton residents don’t have to leave the area to get advanced care.
“We are the only practice in northwest Georgia that offers corneal transplant surgery, laser treatment of vitreous floaters and complex lens implant surgery,” said O’Boyle. “We also perform the latest, most advanced techniques for cataract surgery, LASIK (laser vision) surgery, glaucoma surgery, droopy eyelid surgery, pterygium surgery and many other procedures. Although the eye surgery center is located in Dalton, we still offer many services at our offices in Chatsworth, Calhoun and Fort Oglethorpe, namely medical and routine eye exams, diagnostic testing for macular and glaucoma diseases, and we have optical centers at every location.”
Professional Eye Associates is taking new patients.
“We accept BC/BS (Blue Cross Blue Shield) and most major health plans including Medicare and Medicaid,” said Hendrix. “If we are out of network, we offer an out-of-network option for these patients.”
Kim said he and the other doctors are very proud of the care they provide their patients.
“We live here and are proud to be part of the community,” he said. “There is no reason to go to Chattanooga for your care. The eye surgeons at Professional Eye Associates are world-class surgeons who teach other surgeons how to do surgery, have invented surgical techniques, designed surgical instruments and lectured all across the country. This high level of expertise is right here in northwest Georgia, and this unparalleled skill is only matched by our sincere desire and passion to provide the best care for our patients in the most caring of ways. “
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.