When Sarah Forberger learned she was a Governor's Honors Program finalist, receiving a spot in the annual summer camp at Berry College, "it was one of the greatest days ever, (because) it's such an immense opportunity," she said.
"I wanted this so bad, (so) I poured every ounce of my being into it," said Forberger, a senior at Dalton High School who attended the camp earlier this summer. "It is a really, really big deal and a symbol of success, (because these) are the top students in Georgia."
"It's an honor to be with them, (and) the discussions are amazing," she said. "To know I earned a spot in that group boosts my confidence."
While academic prowess is obviously a prerequisite to be in the Governor's Honors Program, Forberger has noticed students who achieve finalist status have more than intelligence.
"They're incredibly smart, but they also have grit and passion," she said. "GHP values the most passionate kids, and it's grit and passion that will take you farther in life" than brilliance alone.
Forberger, who this spring won the Georgia High School Association Literary Competition in Domestic Extemporaneous Speech, met "so many cool people" before even attending the month-long camp, and "I'm so excited to be in an environment where everyone is excited about learning," she said prior to the camp. "That's hard to find, and this is the closest to a college experience I'll get" before college.
Georgia's is the longest continuously running Governor’s Honors Program in the nation and the largest on a single college campus, according to the Governor's Office of Student Achievement. Georgia is the only state that does not charge students or families to attend its summer camp.
Though Forberger is active in many arenas, from mock trial to speech to theater, social studies reigns supreme — and has since elementary school. She'd use her mother's phone to create advocacy videos, she led the way in anti-littering campaigns at Brookwood School, and she once brought a pitch for healthier options for the "kids menu" to a manager at Applebee's.
Her interest in social studies and passion for advocacy have continued throughout middle and high school, as "you need advocates to (affect) change," she said. "I want to do this with the rest of my life."
A regular listener to NPR radio, Forberger is interested in how history informs current events, she said.
"History is one of the most important ways to solve current issues — we need to learn from our mistakes — and we need to learn from other countries, not just our own."
"A great day for me is going to a historic site," which she did over winter break at Gettysburg in Pennsylvania, where a relative fought and died in the Civil War, and "I love history," she said. Choosing social studies as her major focus for the Governor's Honors Program was "a no-brainer."
As a minor, Forberger planned to "do something creative, like film or theater," she said. "I've also become really interested lately in slam poetry."
The discussion portions with other students during the application process weren't as challenging for Forberger as the essays she had to write.
"I'm a talker, and even though it was the most intimidating environment I'd been in, I can assert myself," she said. "I'm not afraid to stand my ground in a conversation, but expressing myself through writing is something very different."
She credits her teachers for preparing her for the rigors of the application process.
"I felt equipped to succeed in that environment because of Dalton Public Schools and Dalton High," she said. "My teachers encourage me to follow my passions, and I felt prepared."
“Sarah’s work ethic and ability to manage her time are exceptional and well beyond that of her peers," said Cindy Wiggins, who now teaches at The Dalton Academy but coached Forberger on Dalton High's literary team. "Her achievements are because of the work she does to maximize her potential.”
Forberger spoke with Governor's Honor Program alumni who told her the camp "is a whole other world you won't want to leave, (so) I feel blessed (to go)," she said before the camp. "I think this will help me become a better thinker and learner."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.