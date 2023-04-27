Shaw Industries Group Inc. has been named by Forbes magazine and market research firm Statista as one of the Best Employers for Diversity 2023.
This marks the second year in a row Shaw’s commitment to diversity and inclusion has been recognized by Forbes. Inclusion was determined by Statista's proprietary methodology, including direct associate recommendations.
More than 45,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify the Best Employers for Diversity. The evaluation is based on direct responses from employees, employees of competitors and analysis of internal efforts, including training and education, engagement programs, associate resource groups and diversity of top executives and board members.
“We believe diverse and unique perspectives are foundational for creating a better future for our people, customers and communities. Shaw’s inclusion efforts educate, connect and provide meaningful experiences for our associates,” said Sandy Johnson, Shaw’s director of diversity and inclusion. “We are proud of our associates for fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment and are honored to once again be a Best Employer for Diversity.”
Shaw is committed to creating an environment where all associates feel valued, included and empowered. Through various programs and learning and development opportunities, Shaw engages and educates associates on how to spark growth through inclusive leadership.
Along with these ongoing programs, Shaw has identified the following key initiatives:
• A Council for Diversity & Inclusion was established in 2007 and includes representation from all business units to ensure enterprise engagement in the creation and execution of Shaw’s D&I strategy.
• Associate resource groups harness and enable members' talents and goals, foster innovation and provide insight into potential business opportunities. More than 2,500 associates are engaged with a group.
• The Supplier Diversity Program provides all suppliers with equal access, and encourages minority- and women-owned business participation in the sourcing process. Shaw strives for supplier participation that is reflective of Shaw’s diverse customer base and local community.
• Community giving and volunteering efforts meet diverse community needs. Shaw’s associate resource groups play a key role in identifying opportunities for philanthropic outreach and future workforce development that are inclusive of diverse groups.
By embedding these programs and principles throughout the company and providing opportunities to better understand other perspectives — from education on cultural fluency to creating space for connection, reflection and empathy — associates continue to learn and grow together.
To learn more about Shaw’s diversity and inclusion initiatives, visit https://shawinc.com/Diversity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.