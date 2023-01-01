The U.S. Forest Service will start seasonal road closings in the Conasauga Ranger District on Tuesday.
The Conasauga Ranger District covers the western third of the Chattahoochee National Forest.
Forest Service Road (FSR) 64 will be closed from Jacks River Field Campgrounds to Potato Patch.
FSR 68 from Potato Patch to Lake Conasauga, FSR 49 from Lake Conasauga to Grassy Tower and FSR 17 from the intersection of FSR 68 to FSR 630 will all be closed.
Johns Mountain Overlooks Road (FSR 208) will also be closed. There will also be no vehicle access to the following trailheads: Three Forks, Chestnut Lead, Tear Britches, Buddy Cove and Betty Gap.
These roads will reopen on March 3, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.