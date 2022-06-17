Cadet Col. Alejandro Rosas of the Dalton High School Army JROTC received the Georgia Military College State Service Scholarship. This prestigious scholarship is awarded to 42 individuals who are serving in the National Guard. It is currently valued at $47,000 across a two-year period.
Along with the GMC scholarship, Rosas received the Marine Corps Scholarship, which is awarded to two seniors that are interested in pursuing a military career.
Rosas has served the Catamounts battalion faithfully for the last four years. He held the position of Alpha Company class leader in his freshman year, Charlie Company first sergeant his sophomore year, battalion public affairs officer as well as Alpha Company commander in his junior year. This last school year Rosas served as the battalion commander.
Outside of battalion leadership, he has been a proud member of both the Drill & Color Guard team as well as the Raiders team, of which he served as Raider Male Team 1 captain this previous year.
Rosas cites Command Sgt. Maj. (retired) Heriberto Vazquez as having been a mentor and guide throughout his high school years. Rosas credits Vazquez with keeping him on track to growing as a leader and individual, along with opening Rosas' eyes to the wider possibilities that life offers.
When asked about his mentor, Rosas stated, "For his leadership and guidance, I will forever be grateful."
These scholarships reflect Rosas' drive to become an accomplished individual. He is the first in his family to join the United States armed forces as well as the first in his family to attend college in the United States.
Through his actions, he has been rewarded with the next chapter of his life, which he has stated to include earning a commission as an infantry officer in the Georgia Army National Guard.
