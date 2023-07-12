Supreme Court of Georgia Justice Charlie Bethel served on the Dalton City Council while Ray Elrod was mayor and "one of my favorite memories of that time came from a conversation Ray, (council member) Terry Christie and I had at a Georgia Municipal Association event," Bethel said.
"Terry and Ray were arguing opposite points of an issue and Ray just stopped in the middle of his point and said something to the effect of 'Terry, let’s go to dinner so you can be in a good mood and I can explain to you how you are wrong.' Terry said, 'Sounds good to me.' Then we went to dinner and they happily continued their disagreement. I really appreciated the way they respected one another and trusted that everyone was doing their best to serve the community. Disagreements like that are healthy in a representative form of government."
Elrod, who served 20 years on the City Council including eight as mayor, passed away on Monday.
"My first thought is how much Ray loved the city of Dalton and how committed he was to seeing the city presented in a positive light," Bethel said. "He welcomed me onto the council and was always willing to share his experience, knowledge and wisdom that was a product of the time and energy he invested in serving our community."
Current Mayor David Pennington called Elrod a "true public servant."
"He was someone who really cared about Dalton and wanted to give back to it," Pennington said.
Elrod grew up in Ringgold and graduated from the University of Georgia, where he met his wife Susan. According to an obituary, Elrod was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, serving as high alpha (president) his senior year.
After college Elrod worked for a newspaper in Anderson, South Carolina. He got to know Mark Pace, then-editor of the Dalton Daily Citizen, when he and Susan came home to see family. Pace brought him to Dalton to work in advertising at the newspaper in 1960. Elrod would later work in the floorcovering industry for more than 50 years as an entrepreneur and business owner.
Elrod was first elected to the City Council in 1983. Prior to that, Elrod, who then lived on Tibbs Road, and a group of neighbors had organized to oppose successfully an attempt to rezone the area to allow more apartment buildings.
“That kind of got me involved (in politics),” Elrod said in a 2007 interview.
In 1982 state Rep. Joe Frank Harris, a former fraternity brother of Elrod’s at the University of Georgia, asked Elrod to help in his campaign for governor. Harris won that race, and shortly after Elrod ran for City Council.
“I ran for Jimmy Young’s unexpired term after he resigned to run for mayor. Back in those days we had two-year terms, so I served a one-year term and then ran and won a full two-year term,” Elrod said in that 2007 interview.
At the time Elrod had a carpet sample company in Calhoun, and he believed he couldn’t devote as much time to the City Council as it required, so he stepped down in 1986.
Elrod served three years on the Dalton Recreation Commission before running for City Council again and winning a three-year term.
“We were in transition from two to four years then,” he said.
He twice won reelection to four-year terms. Voters elected him mayor in 1999 and 2003.
“In 2000, when I was sworn in as mayor, we had a great council — Bobby Grant, Charlie Whitener, Terry Christie and Mike Robinson,” he said.
Elrod said the council members largely shared the same vision.
“We all five wanted to see downtown just the way it is. We all pictured a new City Hall just like the one we built. And we saw a need for some major road improvements,” he said.
In addition to the Streetscape downtown beautification project and building a new City Hall, Elrod said the council members presided over the repaving of 90% of city streets as well as various road improvements. They also began the planning for the Mack Gaston Community Center.
“Once I saw those things coming to completion, I thought it was time for new people to come in with new ideas,” he said.
Former Whitfield County Board of Commissioners chairman Mike Babb said Elrod was "instrumental" in getting water extended across Whitfield County.
"Of course, most of our (commissioners) talks were with the board of Dalton Utilities, but as mayor Ray was also involved," he said.
Babb and Elrod served together on the board of the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority.
"If he gave you his word on something you could count on it," Babb said. "I hated to hear that he had passed. It's a tremendous loss to the community."
According to the obituary, Elrod was active in a number of local organizations, including the Dalton Elks Lodge, Dalton Shrine Club and the Dalton Masonic Lodge.
Elrod's family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the St. Mark's Episcopal Church Parish Hall in Dalton. A service to celebrate and honor his life will follow the visitation. A private interment will be in West Hill Cemetery.
