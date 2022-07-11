A former Dalton Police officer has been charged with computer invasion of privacy and violation of oath by a public officer.
Trevin Dane Stover, 31, of 258 Coastal Way-B, Resaca, was booked into the Whitfield County jail Friday on an indictment warrant. He was released the same day on an own recognizance bond.
According to Whitfield County grand jury indictments, on June 20, 2021, Stover “intentionally violated” the terms of his oath of office. On that date, according to an indictment, Stover “used a computer and computer network with the intention of examining the personal data relating to another person with knowledge that such examination was without authority.” The indictment said Stover ran a Georgia tag number through the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) “without any legitimate law enforcement purpose,” found the woman the vehicle was registered to “and then further accessed the system to obtain” the woman’s phone number, “also without any legitimate law enforcement purpose ...”
City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said Stover resigned from the police department in June 2021 after the police department conducted an administrative inquiry into his use of the database, and the department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to handle the investigation. Frazier referred further questions to the GBI. The GBI referred questions to District Attorney Bert Poston. Poston said by email he could not comment on a pending case.
Stover was hired by the Dalton Police Department after he graduated from the police academy in June 2018. Before joining the department, he served as a detention officer with the Gilmer County Detention Center. He received “top gun” honors as the best in his academy class during firearms training.
