Underdogs are everywhere, and in the world of marketing and advertising they're called challenger brands. They come in all shapes and sizes and cross every industry and business category.
By definition, challenger brands are outmatched by category leaders and that's often their undoing. But, it doesn't have to be that way.
In "The Voice of the Underdog," advertising veterans Mike Sullivan and former Dalton resident Michael Tuggle explain how challenger brands can turn disadvantage to their favor by using company culture to drive the kind of differentiation that resonates with consumers.
"In markets where every competitor looks alike to consumers, true differentiation starts from the inside," said Wes Bates, chairman of Stanley Steemer. "Sullivan and Tuggle take that idea one step further and show that the way a company behaves has everything to do with the way it performs as a brand from the inside and out."
Tuggle is president of Tuggle Creative Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.