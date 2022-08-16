Former Dalton resident Kristine F. Anderson has a book signing from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Crescent City Tavern (324 S. Depot St.) for her debut novel, “Crooked Truth.” The event is hosted by Chapter Chatters of Dalton.
Her historical novel, which was published with Mercer University Press, is a coming-of-age story set in rural Georgia in the late 1940s. The manuscript received Mercer’s Ferrol Sams Fiction Award, and Anderson was nominated for the 2021 Georgia Author of the Year in the debut novel category.
