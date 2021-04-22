Former Dalton service station sees new life as convenience store

The Royal Food Mart at 705 S. Thornton Ave. has been open a little more than a week, and owner Peter Chaudhuri says business has been very strong.
"Things have been good," he said. "This is a good location, near the intersection (with Walnut Avenue)."
The store, which is next to Bry-Man's Plaza North, was a service station for more than three decades. Chaudhuri said when he saw the owners wanted to sell he jumped at the opportunity.
The store will continue to serve Chevron gasoline. Chaudhuri said he believes many of the service station's former customers are loyal to the brand and will keep coming.
In addition to snacks, beer, wine and cigarettes and tobacco products, the store has a soft serve ice cream machine. Chaudhuri said he will soon have a fountain drink machine that will have 21 flavors.
Chaudhuri has been in the convenience store business in Dalton for 20 years. He also owns the Max Food Mart and Citgo at 1246 N. Thornton Ave.
"Dalton is a good town to do business in," he said.
