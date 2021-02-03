Former Italian restaurant in downtown Dalton demolished; building was last occupied more than five years ago

Heavy machinery cleared away rubble Tuesday at Little Five Points, all that was left of a former restaurant building at 334 N. Hamilton St.
Dalton resident Joe Lee looked on before he entered a nearby building.
"It's a shame they let that building run down," he said. "We've got too many empty buildings (in Dalton)."
The building, which was last occupied by an Italian restaurant, has been vacant for more than five years, according to city officials.
In August, Dalton Municipal Court Judge Rob Cowan declared the building a public nuisance, saying it is "unfit for human habitation or commercial or industrial use, is not in compliance with applicable codes, and constitutes an endangerment to public health or safety as a result of unsanitary or unsafe conditions."
Cowan ordered the building's owners, Rafael and Rosa Arellano, to tear down the building and clear the debris. But because the building stood on Norfolk Southern right-of-way the railroad reached an agreement that it would arrange to have the building demolished and recoup the cost from the Arellanos.
City officials said there have been periodic complaints about the exterior of the building, such as high grass, and when that happened city code enforcement was able to get the owners to clean up the site. But earlier this year the city began to get complaints that vagrants were living inside of the structure.
The city asked code enforcement, the fire department and the Whitfield County building inspector to inspect the building. They concluded the building was in such disrepair that it was a threat to public safety, and the city began the process of having it declared a public nuisance.
County Building Inspector Greg Williams said last year that in addition to the building suffering from general neglect and lack of maintenance, people have entered the building, vandalized it and stolen wiring and other items.
The building sits at one of the entrances to the downtown business district, and the Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) which represents downtown business and property owners, asked the city to do something about the building in early 2020.
"The (downtown) master plan (created by the DDDA and Believe Greater Dalton, a public-private partnership that seeks to improve the Dalton area in several ways) identified the vacant property at 334 N. Hamilton as an eyesore at one of our key gateways into downtown," said Interim DDDA Director George Woodward. "The city of Dalton has been persistent in enforcing ordinances which have finally concluded in the demolition of that structure. We are in discussions with the city and the property owner regarding a suitable future use of the property."
