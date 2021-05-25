Former mayor Dennis Mock to seek Ward 1 seat on the Dalton City Council

Former Dalton mayor Dennis Mock says he will seek to fill the remainder of Derek Waugh's term in the Ward 1 seat on the City Council.
The position is voted on by all eligible residents of the city.
"We've got a lot of projects to work on over the next two years, and I think someone who has experience on the council can catch up more quickly and get to work on those projects than someone who has never served before," Mock said.
Marist School in Atlanta named Waugh, the former athletics director of Dalton State College, as its new athletics director in March. Waugh is a Marist alumnus. He will continue to serve on the City Council through the end of June.
There will be a special election to fill the remainder of Waugh's term on the council, which runs through Dec. 31, 2023, in November as an addition to the regular city ballot. Qualifying for the position, which is nonpartisan, will take place in August.
Mock pointed to a soccer complex planned for Heritage Point Park, an aquatics center planned for property near the Dalton Mall and a trail linking Mill Creek to Haig Mill Lake Park as some of the projects he would like to focus on.
Under Mock's leadership, the city saw the creation of the Burr Performing Arts Park downtown thanks to a $1 million bequest from philanthropist Jeanne Burr and built Haig Mill Lake Park.
Mock won a special election in 2014 to fill current mayor David Pennington's unexpired term as mayor after Pennington stepped down in an unsuccessful bid for governor. Mock won a full four-year term in 2015. He lost to Pennington by 11 votes in the 2019 election.
"When Derek announced he was stepping down, I was approached by a number of people to see if I would be interested in serving for the next two years," said Mock. "I've got the experience. I've got the time, and I think I can make a contribution."
Mock is retired from Whitco Produce, a family-owned wholesale produce company that has been in Dalton for some 60 years. He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from Ball State University and a master’s in health administration from Georgia State University.
