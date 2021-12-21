Former Northwest Georgia Healthcare Partnership executive director sentenced to two years in prison for theft from the Partnership

A former executive director of the Northwest Georgia Healthcare Partnership was sentenced to two years in prison followed by eight years of probation after pleading guilty Friday to one count of felony theft by taking in connection with the Partnership, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.
Gregory Jack Dent, 55, was also sentenced to 300 hours of community service and an $80,000 fine. Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris handled the plea.
An audit of the Partnership, which has since dissolved, found "inconsistencies" that led the agency's board to unanimously "terminate the employment" of Dent in November 2019, according to Brittany Pittman, who was then the chairman of the board of the Partnership.
After Dent's arrest in January 2020, a Dalton Police Department press release said an "investigation has found that Mr. Dent misappropriated more than $80,000 from the organization for his personal use over a period of three years."
According to a police department incident report, two detectives met on Dec. 4, 2019, with Pittman and William Jourdain, an attorney and then a member of the Partnership board, "in reference to the embezzlement of funds" from the agency.
"Detectives determined that Dent began to use funds from the Healthcare Partnership in 2017, continuing through 2019 to the time of his firing," the press release said.
The press release said Dent "used the stolen funds for personal use not related to the business including travel, meals, clothing and other personal expenses."
In December 2020 the Partnership's board said the agency had dissolved after 28 years and many of its programs were turned over to other local organizations.
"Due primarily to ongoing financial difficulties resulting from the termination and subsequent arrest of its former director for alleged crimes involving the NGHP's finances, the board of NGHP formally voted to dissolve the entity and cease all operations," the board said in a statement.
The Partnership had approximately seven employees and an annual budget of roughly $500,000, according to then-board vice chairman Mark Mixer.
"All of a sudden you've got a quick abandoning of people who have faith in the organization," said Mixer at the time. "That spirals out of control. We had folks who had provided substantial support in the past say 'I don't know if I can support this to the extent I have in the past because it is now suspect.'"
Among the Partnership's accomplishments were founding MedBank, which helps people who lack prescription drug coverage and who fall below a certain income level to receive access to prescription drugs; connecting Spanish-speaking residents of Whitfield County to health care; and efforts to increase awareness of the dangers of smoking and obesity.
Dent had served as executive director of the Partnership since 2014 and before that spent nine years as president and CEO of Community Health Works in Macon.
Dent was elected to the Crawford County Board of Commissioners in 1996 and served eight years on that board, including three as chairman.
He ran unsuccessfully for the Ward 1 seat on the Dalton City Council in 2015.
Dent worked for several years in accounting and financial management.
