Forrester joins Hamilton Physician Group - Murray Campus

Dr. Chelsea Forrester, doctor of osteopathic medicine, says she enjoys building long-term relationships with her patients. She emphasizes preventative medicine to help them reach their health goals.
“I have a special place in my heart for preventative medicine,” Forrester said. “I love it. How can I help you on your journey to be the healthiest and happiest you?”
She believes primary care is the foundation of healthcare.
“I enjoy all aspects of medicine, and primary care allows me the ability to treat patients of all different ages and backgrounds,” she said.
Forrester is a family medicine physician at Hamilton Physician Group – Murray Campus.
She attended medical school at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Suwanee and completed her residency training in family medicine at the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee.
In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and their dog, reading, cooking, listening to podcasts and exercising.
Forrester grew up in Dalton and was born at Hamilton Medical Center.
“Throughout college, medical school and residency, my address has changed several times, but this area has always been my home,” she says.
Forrester said seeing that she’s made an impact on peoples’ lives is what’s really rewarding to her.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Forrester, call Hamilton Physician Group – Murray Campus at (706) 695-1992.
