Fort Hill Junior High, 1936

Contributed photo

Miss Babb's 6A class at Fort Hill Junior High posed for photos in 1936. Who can our readers identify? Note that several photos are of the same students. Sarah Agnes Whiteside (Bandy) is on the fifth row in the third and fourth photos. Thanks to Martin Smith for sharing the photo. If readers can identify other students, email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at (706) 581-3173.