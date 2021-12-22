Contributed photo

Larry Addis shared this historic school photo of Miss Ruth Souther's fifth-grade class at Fort Hill School in an unknown year. Thank goodness Miss Souther wrote all the names on the photo! Readers who can pinpoint the year are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at (706) 581-3173. Top row, from left, are Catherine McArthur, Merrilyn Mashburn, Jerry Hix, Mary Jane Flatters, Bobby Dennard, Cecile Hill, Barbara Scott, Gladyce Cook, Claudia Warmack and Juanita Lewis. Second row, Tony Vining, Judy Rouse, Greer Sartin, Miss Ruth Souther (teacher), Bill Slate, Sandra Kirk and Douglas Cape. Third row, Peggy Hall, Michael Garrett, Bryan Sapp and Carol Morgan. Fourth row, Dick Shruptrine, Arlene Quinn, L.D. Hayes, Norma J. Gribble, Bobby Malone, Paul Hollingsworth, Elizabeth Roberts, Raymond Watkins, Rachel Bramlett and Leonard Harris. Bottom row, Nancy Hise, Wilber Brookshire, James Mullinax, Joann Burger, W.C. Green, Jerry Boling, Paula Parks, Donald Felker, Bryan Dobbs and Geneva Morgan.