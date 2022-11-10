Fort Villanow is inviting veterans to a Veterans Day celebration Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
There will be a free cookout lunch, and political candidates and elected officials have been invited.
Located at 12650 E. Highway 136, just about two-tenths of a mile south of the intersection with Highway 201, Fort Villanow stands as a refuge for military veterans and a place for education and play for children.
The fort is the brainchild of several local veterans who wanted a place where veterans can learn useful skills or take part in therapeutic hobbies and be around other veterans.
