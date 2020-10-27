The Pilot Club of Chatsworth held its Fostering Safety Event on Thursday, Oct. 1, at First Baptist Church in Chatsworth. Special guests were the foster children of Murray County and their parents.
Children were treated to refreshments, goodie bags, handmade winter hats and face masks, gloves, a puppet show on safety, a review of safety bicycle tips and goodies from local firemen of the Chatsworth Fire Department, and Brainminders coloring books and crayons. The firemen also presented each child with a fire safety goodie bag and a fireman’s helmet.
Many thanks to Josh Stafford, Payton Swilling, Jordan Parker and Brian Hooker of the Chatsworth Fire Department for their time and expertise in sharing bicycle safety tips with the children, along with leading a tour of the engine of a huge ladder truck.
The highlight of the event was a drawing for bike accessories and other gifts for all the children. Each child also received a brand new bicycle helmet that the Pilot Club purchased with help from a $120 grant awarded the club from Pilot International in April.
All the fun, guests and gifts added excitement to the afternoon party. The event was supported by the local Murray County Division of Family and Children Services with the help of Kelli Reed, lead foster care worker. Bicycle helmets purchased by the Pilot Club and not awarded at the event were given to the Murray County Division of Family and Children Services for distribution to local children as needed.
The Pilot Club of Chatsworth is a part of Pilot International whose main project is brain awareness. The goal of the Pilot Helmet Project is to place safety helmets on the heads of as many youth as possible. Pilots everywhere are working to change the current alarming statistics on bike-related head injuries and deaths that occur annually among children up to age 14.
The Pilot Club of Chatsworth thanks all the children and their parents who participated in the Fostering Safety Event. The members greatly appreciate all the help from Kelli Reed with Murray County DFCS and her sons Urban and Hennon, Mickey McNeill, First Baptist Church of Chatsworth and the Chatsworth Fire Department under the leadership of Chief Mike Baxter.
