'Fostering strong connections': Teacher of the Year uses her experiences to connect students to reading

A traumatic childhood that contributed to Teresa Hensley not learning to read until third grade not only instilled in the Dalton Public Schools Teacher of the Year a love for literacy, but an ability to empathize with students battling harmful home lives that allows her to build sincere relationships of trust.
No matter what her students ultimately do with their lives, "I want their lives to be richer because of literacy, and I want them to love reading," she said. "That love drives everything, because if they have it, they will figure out what it takes" to read.
"I feel one of my strengths is fostering strong connections," said Hensley, a literacy instructional coach at Park Creek School. "I come from a trauma-filled home, as a lot of our students do."
School 'a very safe place'
"My mother was illiterate" and attended school only through fourth grade, and while her father was "scary smart," he attended only through fifth grade, and he had muscular dystrophy, "so I was also a caregiver," she said. "There were no books in our home, and we moved around so much I can't even remember every elementary school I (attended)."
Always the "new girl — a mess (and) a wreck" — Hensley was painfully shy, selectively mute until age 7, but "I never remember having a bad experience at school," she said. "That always felt like a very safe place."
Teachers invested in her — "I imagine a lot of them took pity on me” — and she learned to read, she said. By middle school, "I was in gifted classes, so it's evident teachers made a significant impact on me, (and) I soaked up knowledge like a sponge."
Consequently, she wanted to be a teacher, and after more than two decades in education, "I cannot imagine doing anything else," she said. "It's a dream come true."
A determined student
Hensley started at Dalton State College, but her father suffered a heart attack early in her time there, so she went to Florida to assist him. She also married and had children, which delayed her career plans.
"I was determined to be a good parent, but I didn't know how to juggle it all, maybe because I didn't have a model," she said. Therefore, "it took me longer," but she did eventually obtain her degree, and she achieved her master's through Walden University.
She's also endorsed for special education and English as a second language, and has her primary and intermediate literacy certifications.
That certification process taught her more about "being a practitioner" of literacy than any other experience, because "I learned how complex the reading process is," she said. "It was pivotal."
Initial teaching job
Hensley's first teaching assignment was at an inner-city Chattanooga elementary school, and "I was so excited to have my own classroom" she routinely ventured to the school at night during the summer just to peek through the window of her room and imagine the possibilities, she said. The reality was no fairy tale, but "I probably learned more about teaching there than anywhere."
"It was hard, but a special time," as the staff was incredibly close, "like soldiers" fighting a daily battle with the lives of students at stake, she said. It also forged "a kind of grit," and demonstrated the value of crafting relationships with students.
"No discipline would work," she said. Instead, she needed to create authentic connections with her students in order to teach them.
She realized "they may just need love on that day, but they also need more than just sympathy," she said. "If kids are struggling, a lot of times I share my struggle with them and just be real with them."
"I tell them, 'I know it's hard, but you can do hard things, and I've got to equip you,'" she said. "I push them hard and love them hard.''
'Kind and humble'
Pat Holloway, Dalton Public Schools' chief of staff, has known Hensley for more than four decades, and said "her personality has never changed."
"She's always been kind and humble," Holloway said. "She has a true servant's heart in both her professional and personal life, and it shows in her enthusiasm and passion for developing and supporting students and her fellow teachers."
The Teacher of the Year announcement was made at halftime of a Dalton High School football game last fall. That night, Ford of Dalton's Jason Denson approached Hensley with a giant key and the actual car keys to the year-long lease of a brand-new Ford Escape, one of the rewards of being named Teacher of the Year. Additionally, she received a check for $500.
"I never dreamed of winning, and it took probably two weeks to sink in, because I was shocked," Hensley said. "I felt unworthy, because we have the best of the best here in Dalton Public Schools, (so) I was honored and humbled."
Holloway said Hensley is "very deserving of this recognition."
"She would never draw attention to herself and her achievements, (but she) is a quiet and encouraging leader," Holloway said. Hensley "lives her life with principle and commitment to her faith, family and her community."
Each school Teacher of the Year received a $150 check and a Dalton Difference coin to keep, according to Dalton Public Schools. Other school Teacher of the Year honorees included Randi Beard, Brookwood School; Heath Ellis, Roan School; Becky Jewell, Morris Innovative High School; Ashley McMath, Dalton Middle School; Lane Raber, Westwood School; Jennifer Swope, Dalton High School; and Courtney Taylor, Blue Ridge School.
When Hensley learned via Zoom at the end of the 2019-20 academic year she was Park Creek's nominee for Teacher of the Year, "I cried," she said. "I see the amazing jobs all these teachers here do, and they're all deserving."
Hensley initially joined Park Creek as a fourth-grade teacher, but after her first year she moved into the literacy instruction role, working primarily with the school's older students.
"Here, we can go into a classroom and help teachers," setting up models for instruction, but she also observes teachers and offers tips. She devotes plenty of time to analyzing data, as well as working one-on-one with students.
Often, "I'll just watch them to see what they're doing while they're reading," she said. "I'll ask them 'What is going on in your brain when you read?'"
Author
Hensley will often read a book she authored herself with students to share the power of literacy. In 2017, she wrote and published her own children’s book, "Pretty Birds," based on her childhood best friend.
Her friend, Nitnoie, was adopted at age 3 by an American soldier after "her village was completely destroyed" during the Vietnam War, Hensley said. "She lived down the street from me" when Hensley's parents moved the family to Florida when Hensley was in the third grade, and "we were inseparable."
In a predominantly Black town, "I didn't fit in, and she didn't fit in," so the pairing was natural in some respects, although they approached bullies differently, Hensley said.
"She had it really rough, but she was always ready to fight, while I wanted to go hide in the corner."
After a couple of years, Hensley's family moved back to the Dalton area, and she lost touch with her friend, but, decades later, when Hensley was considering writing her own story and returned to Florida to "face some ghosts," she had an epiphany, she said. "I should write her story."
Unfortunately, she couldn't track her friend down, but she proceeded with the book, using facts she knew and remembered, mixed with fictional flourishes, she said. After completing it, she did find her friend, who now lives in Pennsylvania with her husband and son, and they speak often.
It's because of her devotion to literacy that she developed her writing, and Hensley relishes the ability to help students and teachers as a literacy instructional coach, she said.
"What I love about coaching is if I touch one student, that will change that student's life, and if I help a teacher grow, I have an impact on an exponential number of students I may never see."
