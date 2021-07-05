Foundation grants focus on mental health

The Dalton-Whitfield Community Foundation recently announced it awarded $56,900 in grants to 18 local nonprofit organizations. The foundation has awarded over $1.6 million to local charitable organizations through its competitive grants program since it began awarding grants in 1998.
“In the wake of the pandemic, many of the churches and nonprofit organizations in our community are experiencing a rise in clients seeking mental health services,” said Donna Hair, chair of the foundation’s board of directors. “In response to this need, we have awarded two grants to local organizations that link their clients to mental health services.”
Hair noted that the foundation awarded a $3,800 grant to the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center to provide 40 individual and group counseling sessions for victims of domestic violence.
“We understand the need and feel certain that this project will help the individuals in their care,” Hair noted. “And for the children involved in these situations, the Crisis Center will also offer play therapy to help reduce the anguish and stress associated with domestic violence and the sudden change in their routine.”
The foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to the Conasauga Circuit’s Mental Health Court.
“People with mental illness often fall through the cracks in our society and end up in the criminal justice system,” said Jennifer Richardson, the Conasauga Accountability Court administrator. “People with mental illness have alarming rates of encounters with the criminal justice system, which in turn, causes an increasing criminalization of the mentally ill community. They are often intimidated by the mental health system and don’t seek assistance until they get in trouble.”
The goal of the Mental Health Court is to reduce incarceration and recidivism of people with mental illness and provide mental health services to them.
“Some of the foundation’s grant will be used to provide some limited housing and other types of assistance to our clients to stabilize their living situations," Richardson said. "And some will help with transportation assistance.”
In addition to these grants, the foundation has decided to fund a regional study examining the needs and grant funding opportunities in the area of mental health.
Other organizations receiving spring grants from the Dalton-Whitfield Community Foundation include:
• Alzheimer’s Association: A $3,000 grant to host a second Hispanic/Latino community forum, provide education programs, support groups and early-stage programs specific to the Latino community.
• The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute: A $5,000 grant to help with costs associated with their autism conference in October.
• Blunt House/Whitfield-Murray Historical Society: A $3,000 grant to help repair and repaint the exterior of the historic landmark.
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattooga, Gordon, Murray and Whitfield: A $4,000 grant to purchase and place security cameras throughout the facilities to ensure the safest possible environment for the youth who participate in the program.
• City of Refuge: A $1,000 grant to help furnish the Health & Wellness Center for at-risk teens and their families and purchase supplies.
• Community Housing Resource Corp.: A $5,500 grant to help fund assistance to families living in the Housing Authority who provide proof of a hardship related to COVID-19. Funds will also help stock a personal hygiene pantry with toothbrushes, deodorant, soap and other basic sundries.
• Dalton Innovation Accelerator/Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce Foundation: A $3,000 grant to support training cohorts of nonprofits covering operational basics and best practices in key areas of service and support.
• Dalton State College: A $2,400 grant to help with costs associated with the Dream Boldly Conference, which will help high school students better understand the opportunities and resources available at the college.
• Family Frameworks/Northwest Georgia Marriage Initiative: A $500 grant to help with costs associated with the Healthy Choices/Healthy Relationships Class.
• Humane Society of Northwest Georgia: A $2,500 grant to acquire a large storage shed to store artificial turf materials, supplies and outdoor/cleaning equipment that is currently occupying valuable kennel area.
• Jonathan’s House Ministries: A $2,500 grant to help cover rent, utilities and help pay bills for the homeless young adults who have aged out of the foster care system.
• Keep Dalton Whitfield Beautiful: A $1,200 grant to replace all of the installed Art CAN Inspire can wraps that have been placed outside to limit fading. It will be used to purchase UV-resistant vinyl or mesh banners for each trash receptacle. These will be located at Burr Performing Arts Park and Haig Mill Park.
• Looper Speech and Hearing: A $1,000 grant to update speech-language evaluation materials in Spanish and English.
• Mercy’s Door: A $6,000 grant to purchase COVID-19 supplies and adding extra parental supervision coverage for the times that the foster children they serve (ages 6 to 21) are out of school due to exposure or illness.
• Soul Station Ministries: A $2,000 grant to assist them in replacing a broken freezer in their food pantry.
• Varnell United Methodist Church: A $2,000 grant to help purchase meat, fruit, vegetables and personal items to supplement the basic food boxes that their food pantry distributes to clients in need.
The Dalton-Whitfield Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, conducts two grant cycles each year. The foundation’s main focus is working with people and families throughout Northwest Georgia to simplify and enhance giving by offering a variety of funds. The foundation also promotes charitable giving by connecting people to nonprofits and civic projects that may be of interest to them and helping them design legacy projects. To learn more about the foundation, contact David Aft, president of the foundation, at (706) 275-9117 or visit www.CommunityFoundationNWGA.org.
