Lions photo

The Tom Bingham Fellowship Award is granted by the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation to individuals who have been recommended by Lions Clubs of Georgia. At a recent Dalton Lions Club meeting, Fran Schefer, senior director from the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation (Atlanta), and Lee Oliver, president of the Dalton Lions, awarded four deserving Daltonians with this award and a pin. From left are Oliver, Diana Madero, Wendy Conner, Lane Newberry, Susan Newberry and Schefer. The foundation grants the award to individuals (Lions or non-Lions) who have been recommended and sponsored by Lions Clubs of Georgia. Clubs may nominate any individual who embodies the mission and ideals of the foundation, significant dedication to improving vision for Georgians in need. For more information about the award, email development@lighthousegeorgia.org.

 Contributed photo

