VARNELL — Whitfield County residents wondering how members of the county Board of Commissioners feel about mandating masks in public places got a tip as the commissioners sat down for their work session Monday night in the Edwards Park gym.
Three of the four commissioners present — Roger Crossen, Greg Jones and Barry Robbins — weren't wearing masks even though signs on the door said masks were required. Only board Chairman Lynn Laughter was wearing a mask.
Seating was limited in the meeting room because of social distancing restrictions put in place because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Almost all of the two dozen or so people who were present seemed to be there because the board was scheduled to discuss a possible mandate that people wear masks in public.
There were also several people outside the gym protesting a mask mandate.
Gov. Brian Kemp had long opposed local mask mandates but a little over a week ago, he issued an executive order allowing local governments to impose such mandates, subject to certain restrictions and exemptions.
Kemp’s order allows local governments in counties that have had at least 100 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) per 100,000 residents to enact mandates that people wear masks while in public and indoors. Virtually every county in the state meets that requirement. But Kemp’s order allows businesses to opt out of the requirement, meaning it can’t be enforced on their premises if they don’t agree.
Individuals who violate a mandate must first be warned and given a chance to comply before being issued a citation, and they can be fined no more than $50. Those who claim a religious or health reason for not wearing a mask cannot be required to wear one.
Some members of the audience were vocally upset when Laughter explained that the meeting was a work session for commissioners to discuss the items on the agenda, which included the mask mandate, and there would be no time for public comment. They didn't seem to be comforted when she said she'd be willing to stay after the work session and the Dalton-Whitfield Planning Commission joint meeting that would follow to talk to anyone who wanted.
Dr. Zachary Taylor, health director of the North Georgia Health District, spoke first.
"The use of masks and face coverings can reduce the spread of COVID-19," Taylor said, citing studies, including a recent one from the British medical journal The Lancet.
Some members of the audience tried to question Taylor's science before Laughter quieted them.
Taylor went on to say that physicians have used surgical masks for more than 100 years to reduce the spread of disease and that they routinely wear them without ill effects.
When it came time for commissioner discussion, four of the five — Crossen, Jones, Robbins and Commissioner Harold Brooker, who was taking part by phone — said they do not favor a mask mandate.
"I will not take away any of your freedoms," Crossen said to loud applause.
"I am not in favor of a mask mandate," said Robbins. "I am very much opposed."
Laughter was the only commissioner who said she supports a mandate.
"It doesn't just protect you, it protects others," she said, citing the biblical injunction to "do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
But she said given that all of the other commissioners say they would not vote for a mandate, there would be no need to put it on the agenda of a future meeting.
When commissioners asked for a show of hands, almost everyone in the room indicated they opposed a mask mandate.
"I am opposed to a mask mandate," said Vicki Cooper after the meeting. "I don't think they help. I have anxiety. If I put on a mask, I can't breathe. If I can't breathe, my anxiety is worse."
Shannon Bearfield said she was disappointed by the commissioners' opposition to a mask mandate.
"I support mask mandates because they have proven for the last 100 years to work," said Bearfield, who said she works in healthcare. "They are effective. They do work in pandemics. I think this society has not taken into consideration that pandemics last a year and a half to two years on average. We need to make sure that people are staying as safe as possible, and masks can help us get back to a little more normalcy. It will help businesses."
The members of the Dalton City Council tabled a mask mandate proposal last week, with some members saying Kemp's executive order contains so many exemptions any mandate they could pass would be meaningless.
Among other items, commissioners discussed some $200,000 in paving the county is required to perform for the city of Dalton under the service delivery agreement the governments reached earlier this year.
Whitfield County Public Works Director DeWayne Hunt said that under the agreement the county can perform that work in house or it can "cut a check" to the city. He said the county is already stretched to meet its own paving needs this year and he would prefer the commissioners just give the city the money to cover the paving. He said for 2021 he believes the sides can work out the details earlier in the year and he can fit that into his department's paving schedule.
