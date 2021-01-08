Four qualify for special election for commission seat

Four people have qualified so far for the March 16 special election for the unexpired term of Roger Crossen for the District 3 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners.
They are:
• Jonathan Bagley.
• Shane Day.
• John Thomas, a realtor and former member of the Whitfield County Board of Education.
• Chad "Bubba" Young, a former University of Georgia football player and insurance agent.
Bagley and Day could not be reached immediately Thursday afternoon.
The race is nonpartisan, but candidates can declare a party. All have declared the Republican Party.
Crossen passed away last year. His term expires at the end of 2022.
Qualifying continues today from 9 a.m. to noon in the elections office of the county courthouse, with a qualifying fee of $270.
Commissioners must reside in the district they represent. District 3 is mainly in the northwest part of the county.
Anyone with questions can call the elections office at (706) 278-7183.
