Four people have been sentenced to five years in prison without the possibility of parole followed by 10 years on probation after pleading guilty to armed robbery in Whitfield County Superior Court, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.
Christopher Diaz, Rogelio Martinez, Jesus Antonio Nava and Ediovardo Quintero, all of Dalton, must also each pay a $1,000 fine plus court costs and surcharges, perform 300 hours of community service, pay a total of $20,000 to Dixie's Food Mart and have no contact with the victims.
The four were indicted by a Whitfield County grand jury in February for armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft by taking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony involving another person for the robbery of Dixie's Food Mart at 2101 S. Dixie Highway on Nov. 29, 2019.
Whitfield County Sheriff's Office Capt. Paul Woods said shortly after the robbery that the gun used was a revolver (handgun), and "Diaz was the one brandishing the handgun in the store."
Sheriff Scott Chitwood said in a press release that "based on eyewitnesses' statements and information obtained at the scene, it was determined that four people were involved in the armed robbery." He said three entered the store and the other "acted as a lookout, driving a separate vehicle."
Chitwood said Nava planned the robbery and "recruited" Diaz, who brought in Martinez and Quintero.
Chitwood said Nava "was familiar with the layout of the store and the security system. Nava had recently installed some security equipment ... and during the robbery, all of the security equipment was taken from the store by the suspects."
