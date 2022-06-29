• City of Dalton offices are closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. The Public Works Department will not pick up trash and recycling on that day. To ensure all city residents are served, garbage and recycling pickups for the week will be completed as follows:
— Monday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Tuesday.
— All other days (Tuesday through Friday) will be picked up on the regular schedule.
• Four Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority facilities are closed on Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day. Locations include the Old Dixie Landfill and Convenience Center; McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center; Westside Convenience Center; and M.L. King Convenience Center.
All locations are open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.DWSWA.org or call (706) 277-2545.
Holiday schedule:
— Saturday: All locations open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
— Sunday: All locations closed.
— Monday: All locations closed.
— Tuesday: All locations open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m..
