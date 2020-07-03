Fourth of July closings

• The business offices of Dalton Utilities and OptiLink are closed today in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. The 24-hour outage line at (706) 278-1313 is available to customers who may experience service interruptions or issues during this time. Business offices will re-open on Monday at 8 a.m.
• Varnell City Hall is closed today in observance of Independence Day. City Hall reopens on Monday at 9 a.m. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
• All Whitfield County offices are closed today for the Fourth of July holiday.
• Four Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority facilities will be closed on Saturday in observance of Independence Day. The locations include the Old Dixie Landfill and Convenience Center, McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center, Westside Convenience Center and the M.L. King Convenience Center. All locations will be open on Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.dwswa.org or call (706) 277-2545.
Independence Day schedule:
-- Today: All locations open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-- Saturday: All locations closed.
-- Sunday: All locations closed.
-- Monday: All locations open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
