• City of Dalton offices and non-emergency services will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observation of the Independence Day holiday.
There will be no garbage/recycling/yard debris collections that day. Instead, the residences that usually receive garbage/recycling/yard debris pickup service on Tuesdays will have service on Wednesday, July 5. The rest of the week’s collections, including Monday, will take place as usual.
• Dalton Utilities’ and OptiLink’s business offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. The 24-hour outage line is available to customers who may experience service interruptions or issues during this time. Regular business hours will resume on Wednesday, July 5, at 8 a.m.
• Four Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority facilities will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Locations include the Old Dixie Landfill & Convenience Center, McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center, Westside Convenience Center and the M.L. King Convenience Center.
All locations will be open on Wednesday, July 5, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.DWSWA.org or call (706) 277-2545.
Independence Day holiday schedule
— Tuesday, July 4: All locations closed.
— Wednesday, July 5: All locations open (McGaughey Chapel normally closed), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Varnell City Hall will be closed for the Independence Day holiday on Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
