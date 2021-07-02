Fourth of July closings

City of Dalton offices are closed Monday, July 5, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Garbage and recycling pickups normally scheduled for Mondays each week will instead be picked up on Tuesday, July 6. Garbage and recycling pickups for Tuesday through Friday will take place as usual.
Four Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority facilities are closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day. Locations are the McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center, the M.L. King Convenience Center, Old Dixie Landfill and Convenience Center, and the Westside Convenience Center.
All locations are open on Tuesday, July 6, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.DWSWA.org or call (706) 277-2545.
Independence Day holiday schedule:
• Saturday, July 3: All locations open (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
• Sunday, July 4: All locations closed.
• Monday, July 5: All locations closed.
• Tuesday, July 6: All locations open (7 a.m. to 6 p.m).
Varnell City Hall is closed Monday, July 5, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. It reopens Tuesday, July 6, at 9 a.m. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
