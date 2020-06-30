• The City of Dalton Public Works Department is closed Friday in observance of Independence Day. To ensure all city residents receive a garbage and recycling pickup, Friday's garbage and recycling will be picked up on Thursday. The pickup for today, Wednesday and Thursday will be on the regular schedule.
• All Whitfield County offices will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday on Friday.
• Varnell City Hall is closed on Friday in observance of Independence Day. City Hall reopens on Monday at 9 a.m. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
• Four Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority facilities will be closed on Saturday in observance of Independence Day. The locations include the Old Dixie Landfill and Convenience Center, McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center, Westside Convenience Center and the M.L. King Convenience Center.
All locations will be open on Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.dwswa.org or call (706) 277-2545.
Independence Day schedule:
-- Friday: All locations open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-- Saturday: All locations closed.
-- Sunday: All locations closed.
-- Monday: All locations open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
