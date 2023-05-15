Fox News Books, Fox News Media’s publishing imprint, will release its seventh title on Tuesday, June 27, “Unbroken Bonds of Battle,” by Fox News Channel contributor, Fox Nation host, combat veteran and Whitfield County native Johnny "Joey" Jones.
The book follows the Modern Warriors franchise debut title “Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes” authored by Fox and Friends Weekend co-host and veteran Pete Hegseth, which was a New York Times bestseller.
In commenting on the announcement, Jones remarked, “For years people have asked me to write a book about ‘my story.’ However, I’ve always known all along that the most important part of my story is the amazing collection of people and warriors who’ve become a part of my life. Each of them with inspiring and heroic stories of their own.
"It’s fitting that my first book is a telling of their stories, how they’ve affected my life and how their experience in serving this country shows the need for bonds on and beyond the battlefield. 'Unbroken Bonds' is a book for, by and about patriotic Americans and what it truly means to be your brothers’ keeper.”
“Unbroken Bonds of Battle” marks the second installment of the growing Modern Warriors franchise, which spotlights those who have dedicated their lives to protecting the freedoms and the people of the United States of America. Staff Sgt. Jones served eight years in the Marine Corps with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan before an IED (improvised explosive device) ended his career as a bomb technician, forever changing his life.
Through the support of his brothers and sisters in arms, he began the arduous recovery and has since dedicated himself to paying it forward, working on behalf and with veterans for more than a decade. Featuring unfiltered and authentic conversations from across all branches of the military, Jones honors the true American heroes that not only defend this great nation but protect their fellow warriors. With powerful lessons woven throughout these personal oral histories, along with a scrapbook of candid photos and an exploration of life, loss and even hunting, “Unbroken Bonds of Battle” will serve as a patriotic tribute to the tight-knit community bonds built upon faith, family and service.
A Fox News Media contributor since 2019, Jones provides military and political analysis across all platforms including the Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Audio and Fox Nation. He frequently serves as a co-host for the Fox News Channel’s weekend programming, including "The Big Saturday Show" and "The Big Sunday Show," as well as a substitute host across daytime and prime time programming.
On Fox Nation, Jones has hosted several programs, including "Fox Nation Outdoors," "USA Ink" and "Alive Day," a documentary dedicated to the harrowing day of his tragic accident and celebration of the life he was given after the explosion.
