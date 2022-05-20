Testing for COVID-19 is still critical to continue reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and now those tests are even more readily available.
Free COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits are provided by the federal government in partnership with the United States Postal Service. Every household in the U.S. is eligible to order the free COVID-19 home tests and have them delivered straight to their door.
To order, go to covid.gov/tests. If help is needed with placing an order, call (800) 232-0233 to be assisted in either English or Spanish. Anyone with a hearing impairment who needs assistance may use TTY 1-888-720-7489.
Here is what to expect after placing an order:
• Each order currently includes eight rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.
• An order of eight tests will come in two separate packages (four tests in each package), each with its own tracking number.
• Packages will ship free.
Here are reasons to test for COVID-19:
• If experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
• It is at least five days after a known or suspected close contact to COVID-19.
• For screening (schools, workplaces, congregate settings, etc.).
• To protect before and after travel.
• When asked by a healthcare professional or public health official to do so.
