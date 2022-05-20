NOI

Testing for COVID-19 is still critical to continue reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and now those tests are even more readily available.

Free COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits are provided by the federal government in partnership with the United States Postal Service. Every household in the U.S. is eligible to order the free COVID-19 home tests and have them delivered straight to their door.

To order, go to covid.gov/tests. If help is needed with placing an order, call (800) 232-0233 to be assisted in either English or Spanish. Anyone with a hearing impairment who needs assistance may use TTY 1-888-720-7489.

Here is what to expect after placing an order:

• Each order currently includes eight rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

• An order of eight tests will come in two separate packages (four tests in each package), each with its own tracking number.

• Packages will ship free.

Here are reasons to test for COVID-19:

• If experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

• It is at least five days after a known or suspected close contact to COVID-19.

• For screening (schools, workplaces, congregate settings, etc.).

• To protect before and after travel.

• When asked by a healthcare professional or public health official to do so.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video