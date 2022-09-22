Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful will hold free composting classes on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Edwards Park in Varnell and Monday, Nov. 14, at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. No reservation is required.
The Edwards Park class starts at 11:30 a.m. and run to 1 p.m. The class at the library starts at 4:30 p.m. and run to 6 p.m.
The classes are "geared to anyone interested in composting," said Amy Hartline, recycling and education program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority and executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful.
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer “activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection.”
"We'll be going over multiple methods including vermicomposting, DIY (do it yourself) methods, tumbler and more," said Hartline. "It's more academic, with a couple of demonstrations. We'll also have door prizes of single-chamber tumbling composters and dual-chamber tumbling composters."
Hartline said food waste makes up about one-third of the waste stream and a significant amount of that is coming from households.
"We're hoping that offering these classes to anyone interested in composting will cut back on the amount of food heading to our landfill and give them a valuable resource back for their gardens and yards," Hartline said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.