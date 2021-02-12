Free COVID-19 testing available

Anyone who has COVID-19-type symptoms or has been in close contact recently with a person infected with the virus needs to be tested for COVID-19.
Free COVID-19 testing is offered at Mako Medical drive-thru testing sites in north Georgia through a partnership with the Georgia Department of Health. There are no eligibility requirements other than having a Georgia address and registering online at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.
The two drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in north Georgia are:
• Edwards Park, 115 Edwards Park entrance, Dalton, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• First Baptist Church of Woodstock, 11905 Highway 92, Woodstock (please enter via the Trickum Road/Gunnin Road entrance), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Please do not call these locations. No information is available by phone at these locations.
The test is performed with a nasal swab to determine the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19.
More information is available at the registration link.
