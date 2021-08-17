MAKO Medical begins free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Gilmer County on Wednesday at 8 a.m. The new testing site location and operations are in the Gilmer County Health Department parking lot (28 Southside Church St., Ellijay, 30540) Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.
This is PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing done by nasal swab to determine the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19. The operation in Ellijay is the third MAKO Medical testing site established in North Georgia through a partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health. The other two testing sites in North Georgia operated by MAKO are in Dalton (at the Edwards Park entrance Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Canton (at Action Church, 271 Marietta Road, 30114) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
Anyone who has COVID-19 type symptoms or has been in close contact recently with a person infected with the virus needs to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are fully vaccinated. There are no eligibility requirements other than having a Georgia address and registering at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting.
Log on to the North Georgia Health District website at https://nghd.org/news/media-releases/free-covid-19-testing-available-in-north-georgia for more information.
