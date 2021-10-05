Free COVID-19 testing could come to Dalton Public Schools

Dalton Public Schools students and staff could receive free, rapid COVID-19 testing at their school by December.
It's "something we're going to continue to explore and move forward," said Mendy Woods, Dalton Public Schools' chief human resources officer. "It looks good, (and) hopefully we can get it started before the end of the first semester in December."
The tests would be free not only to students and staff but to the school system, courtesy of "the (Georgia) Department of Public Health," Woods said. On Thursday, Woods and other administrators will meet with building principals to discuss logistics, such as where testing would be in each building.
It's likely testing would be available once a week at each school, she said. Currently, these tests "are running about a 24-hour turnaround," so students and staff could have results within a day.
The program would be "completely optional," said Superintendent Tim Scott. "You'd have to opt in — it's totally voluntary — and they can opt in, but then (still) choose not to test."
Dalton Public Schools staff members can already receive free, rapid COVID-19 testing at the Whitfield County Health Department Monday-Friday without need of an appointment, according to Woods.
"We've had a number of employees take advantage of that and get results quickly."
Dalton Public Schools will survey staff and parents to gauge interest in free testing at school sites, Woods said. That will help guide staffing levels for the program.
Dalton Public Schools is currently averaging four to five new student cases of COVID-19 a day, Scott said. Dalton Public Schools currently has 7,738 students, 7,536 of whom are engaged in in-person learning rather than virtual education.
At the beginning of September, Dalton Public Schools was averaging roughly eight new student cases of COVID-19 each day, so "now it's about half that," Woods said. "Community spread is going down, too, but still (high)."
While Dalton Public Schools' number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop from peak levels in September, the school system remains in Tier Two of its response levels, dictated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's assessment of "substantial or high spread in the community."
Under Tier Two, masks are required in school buildings, although parents can "opt out" their children, visitors are not allowed in buildings and meals are eaten in classrooms, with cafeterias used only if three feet or more of social distance can be maintained, according to Dalton Public Schools. Masks are mandated on buses, and health screening questions — such as the students' health, the health of those around them, if they've experienced COVID-19 symptoms and more — are asked of students at least once a day.
"As long as the community stays in substantial or high spread, we'll remain in Tier Two," Scott explained last month. Even if community transmission rates fall to "moderate," the school system would wait at least a week before shifting to Tier One to "make sure it doesn't go back up, (because) we don't want to toggle back and forth."
As of Monday afternoon, Whitfield County had 18,771 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 14th most among Georgia's 159 counties — with 882 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19, 296 confirmed deaths and 20 probable deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Whitfield County's rate of 17,933 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents is third highest in the state.
