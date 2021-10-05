Free COVID-19 testing could come to Dalton Public Schools

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

City Park School students wear masks while exploring a fire truck Monday during a visit from members of the Dalton Fire Department for Fire Prevention Week. While Dalton Public Schools' number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop from peak levels in September, the school system remains in Tier Two of its response levels, dictated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's assessment of "substantial or high spread in the community," a tier that includes wearing masks, although parents can opt their children out.