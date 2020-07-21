Due to the community’s tremendous response for free new coronavirus (COVID-19) testing by the Whitfield County Health Department at the Mack Gaston Community Center in Dalton, the health department will offer the testing there again Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
No appointment is necessary. No identification is required. You will also learn more about stopping the spread of the virus and protecting yourself, your family and your community from COVID-19.
The community center is at 218 N. Fredrick St. For questions about COVID-19 testing, call (888) 881-1474.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.nghd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.