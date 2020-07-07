The Whitfield County Health Department offers free COVID-19 testing Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Mack Gaston Community Center.
No appointment is necessary. No identification is required.
You will also learn more about stopping the spread of the virus and protecting yourself, your family and your community from COVID-19.
The Mack Gaston Community Center is at 218 N. Frederick St. For questions about COVID-19 testing, call (888) 881-1474. For more information about COVID-19, visit www.nghd.org.
