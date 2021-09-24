Free COVID-19 testing site in Whitfield County moving

MAKO Medical Laboratories will move its free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Whitfield County from Edwards Park to Pleasant Grove Park at 1732 Pleasant Grove Drive N.E. This move will be effective Monday.
Testing will continue to be free at the site, and the hours of operation will remain the same: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MAKO Medical provides PCR testing done by nasal swab to determine the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19. Various COVID-19 testing sites operated by MAKO Medical have been established in North Georgia through a partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Anyone who has COVID-19-type symptoms or has been in close contact recently with a person infected with the virus needs to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are fully vaccinated. There are no eligibility requirements other than having a Georgia address and registering online at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.
Please register online at this link for testing, only use the phone number provided as a last resort.
Preregistration is preferred, however, anyone who does not have access to the internet or is not able to navigate the online registration form can be registered by staff onsite at the MAKO Medical testing location.
Log on to the North Georgia Health District website to learn more about MAKO Medical's free COVID-19 testing and locations in North Georgia at https://tinyurl.com/uuuxfj69.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.