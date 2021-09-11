Free COVID drive-thru testing sites opening in Chatsworth, two other North Georgia cities

In addition to the free COVID-19 testing provided by MAKO Medical at drive-thru sites in Canton, Dalton and Ellijay, the service is now expanding to three new sites in North Georgia that will operate one day a week. These added COVID testing sites are in Blue Ridge, Chatsworth and Jasper.

All MAKO Medical sites, including the new once-a-week locations, will operate as follows:

Action Church

271 Marietta Road, Canton, 30114

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Edwards Park

115 Edwards Park entrance, Dalton, 30721

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gilmer County Civic Center (parks and recreation)

1561 South Main St., Ellijay, 30540

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Murray County Recreation Department

651 Hyden Tyler Road, Chatsworth, 30705

Mondays only from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, Sept. 13

Mt. Zion Baptist Church

1036 N. Main Street, Jasper, GA 30143

Tuesdays only from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Sept. 14

The Farmers Market

811 Summit St., Blue Ridge, 30513

Thursdays only from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Thursday, Sept. 16

This is PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing done by nasal swab to determine the presence of the virus that causes COVID, and it is free.

Anyone who has COVID type symptoms or has been in close contact recently with a person infected with the virus needs to be tested for COVID, even if they are fully vaccinated. There are no eligibility requirements other than having a Georgia address and registering at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting.

