Free cybersecurity conference for churches and nonprofits next week

The Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia will host a free cybersecurity summit for churches and nonprofits on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the region, this will be a virtual conference.
Among the speakers are David Allen, head of the Office of Information Security at the Georgia Technology Authority; Carlton Beard, vice president of enterprise infrastructure and cybersecurity at Shaw Industries; Todd Looper, director of business development at InventureIT; and Michael Owens, president and CEO of the U.S. Global Center for Cyber Policy.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/4dtx976f.
